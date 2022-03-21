StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Sees Large Volume Increase

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 912,879 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 8,110,464 shares.The stock last traded at $13.52 and had previously closed at $13.65.

STNE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. HSBC cut shares of StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of StoneCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, StoneCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.34 and a beta of 2.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.60.

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). StoneCo had a negative net margin of 28.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 87.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in StoneCo by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,209,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,911,000 after buying an additional 8,307,931 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in StoneCo by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 15,093,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,033,000 after buying an additional 6,246,680 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in StoneCo by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,346,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,548,000 after buying an additional 3,433,125 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in StoneCo by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,963,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,404,000 after buying an additional 672,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. lifted its holdings in StoneCo by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 5,766,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,209,000 after buying an additional 1,855,408 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

