Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Has $283,000 Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Insight 2811 Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $447.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $443.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $453.06. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $385.34 and a one year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.