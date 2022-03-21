Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Stock Position Lifted by Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN lifted its holdings in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN owned 0.25% of Stride worth $3,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sycomore Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Stride by 134.2% in the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 117,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after buying an additional 67,200 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Stride in the third quarter valued at $875,000. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of Stride by 1.5% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 43,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stride in the third quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stride in the third quarter valued at $1,124,000. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stride alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Stride from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stride from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of NYSE LRN traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.65. 8,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 528,577. Stride, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.55 and a 1 year high of $38.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.82.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $409.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.23 million. Stride had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 4.40%. Stride’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stride, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Stride Profile (Get Rating)

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which offers proprietary and third party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name. The company was founded by Ronald J.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.