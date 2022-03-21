Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 2,387 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 434.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 297.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on STAG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James cut their price objective on STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

In other STAG Industrial news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $600,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total value of $396,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,771,050. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE STAG opened at $41.14 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.81 and a 200-day moving average of $42.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.98. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.34 and a 52 week high of $48.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.35. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 34.34%. The business had revenue of $147.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1217 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.20%.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

