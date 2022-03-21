Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys New Stake in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 18,560 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Nuance Communications by 52.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 744 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuance Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Nuance Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Nuance Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Nuance Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NUAN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

NASDAQ:NUAN opened at $55.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -174.97 and a beta of 1.10. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.90 and a 1-year high of $56.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $321.40 million during the quarter. Nuance Communications had a positive return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. Nuance Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 5,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total transaction of $313,494.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nuance Communications, Inc engages in the provision of conversational artificial intelligence (AI) and ambient clinical intelligence services. It offers a wide range of products and services, including clinical documentation, solutions for clinicians, radiologists and care teams, as well as intelligent customer engagement, and security and biometric solutions for brands.

