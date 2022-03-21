Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys Shares of 12,900 Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQI. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 3,846.2% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 378.9% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 65.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,823.1% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period.

VNQI stock opened at $52.23 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.95. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $48.82 and a 52 week high of $60.88.

