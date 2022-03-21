Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd cut its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in FOX were worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FOX in the fourth quarter valued at $377,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in FOX by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 46,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in FOX by 1,127.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,766 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in FOX by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in FOX by 641.3% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 65,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 56,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.59% of the company’s stock.

FOXA stock opened at $40.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.59. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.16 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. FOX had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 14.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.59%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of FOX from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of FOX from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of FOX from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of FOX from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.46.

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

