Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $1.07 Million Stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VNO shares. StockNews.com raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.20.

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $46.13 on Monday. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $50.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.04 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 4.35.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.13). Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 2.52%. The firm had revenue of $421.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 400.01%.

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

