Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $1.30 Million Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 986 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Celanese by 3.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,097,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $315,995,000 after buying an additional 61,561 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Celanese by 5.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,027,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $305,442,000 after purchasing an additional 101,827 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Celanese by 5.3% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,739,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $262,048,000 after purchasing an additional 86,980 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Celanese by 9.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,123,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,264,000 after purchasing an additional 94,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Celanese by 2.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 959,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $144,552,000 after purchasing an additional 19,316 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $141.74 per share, for a total transaction of $255,132.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Celanese from $197.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target (down from $185.00) on shares of Celanese in a research note on Sunday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Celanese from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Celanese from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Celanese presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.40.

NYSE CE opened at $142.85 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $152.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.26 and a fifty-two week high of $176.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.30.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.05 by ($0.14). Celanese had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 48.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 15.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Celanese’s payout ratio is 16.06%.

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

