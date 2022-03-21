Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $1.36 Million Stock Position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,502 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,376 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BKR. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 78.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 19,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.94, for a total value of $666,310.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Uwem Ukpong sold 78,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $2,136,552.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,226,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,305,169,753. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

BKR stock opened at $35.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $38.41. The stock has a market cap of $36.26 billion, a PE ratio of -98.03 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.39.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. Baker Hughes’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently -199.99%.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

