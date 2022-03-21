Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $781,000 Position in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in American Campus Communities by 4.4% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John T. Rippel purchased 10,000 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.00 per share, with a total value of $520,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Campus Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.86.

American Campus Communities stock opened at $55.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 230.26 and a beta of 1.02. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.64 and a 1 year high of $57.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.91 and a 200-day moving average of $52.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $272.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 783.37%.

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to locations with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

