Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $829,000 Stock Position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in STORE Capital by 101.3% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 12,579 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in STORE Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in STORE Capital by 49.8% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its stake in STORE Capital by 120.0% in the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in STORE Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on STORE Capital from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of STORE Capital in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.86.

Shares of STOR opened at $29.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. STORE Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $28.32 and a 1 year high of $37.13.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $209.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.56 million. STORE Capital had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that STORE Capital Co. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.00%.

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties.

