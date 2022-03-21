Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 47.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,796 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 11,670 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in JD.com were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Saban Cheryl bought a new stake in JD.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 750 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:JD opened at $65.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. JD.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.56 and a 12 month high of $92.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.90. The company has a market cap of $87.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.39, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.69.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The information services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $2.11. JD.com had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $275.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of JD.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on JD.com from $103.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on JD.com from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.07.

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

