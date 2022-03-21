Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 4,837 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,837 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $306,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,448,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

PNW opened at $72.97 on Monday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.78 and a fifty-two week high of $88.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.26.

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.17. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $798.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.11.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

