Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$14.82.

Several research firms have weighed in on SPB. Raymond James reduced their target price on Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Superior Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$16.50 to C$14.50 in a report on Friday, February 18th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Superior Plus from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

In other news, Senior Officer Elizabeth Summers acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$10.92 per share, with a total value of C$49,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 42,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$467,179.44.

Shares of SPB stock traded up C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$11.69. The stock had a trading volume of 294,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,385. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.28. Superior Plus has a one year low of C$10.80 and a one year high of C$16.24. The firm has a market cap of C$2.04 billion and a PE ratio of 11.22.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.43%.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution business. It operates through two segments, U.S. Propane Distribution and Canadian Propane Distribution. The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes and sells propane, heating oil, and other liquid fuels in the Northeast, Atlantic, the Southeast, the Midwest, and California.

