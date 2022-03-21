T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Bought by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,472 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,760,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,690,129,000 after buying an additional 436,234 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 100.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 842,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $169,692,000 after buying an additional 422,279 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 294.6% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 381,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $75,113,000 after buying an additional 285,091 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 45.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 733,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $144,192,000 after buying an additional 230,437 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 126.1% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 360,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $70,910,000 after buying an additional 201,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

TROW opened at $146.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $150.82 and a 200-day moving average of $185.36. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.07 and a 52-week high of $224.55. The company has a market cap of $33.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.28.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 40.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.59%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total value of $180,999.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total value of $2,993,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,476 shares of company stock valued at $4,348,930. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TROW shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $240.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $191.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.64.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services. The firm provides an array of mutual funds, sub advisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

