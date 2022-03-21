TD Securities Cuts Colliers International Group (TSE:BDGI) Price Target to C$33.00

Colliers International Group (TSE:BDGI – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.88% from the stock’s current price.

BDGI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cormark lowered their target price on Colliers International Group from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. CIBC increased their target price on Colliers International Group from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from C$39.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Monday.

TSE BDGI traded down C$2.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$27.76. 176,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,760. Colliers International Group has a one year low of C$22.54 and a one year high of C$42.00.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; slot trenching services; and service repair pits for gas service tie-in, electric cable fault repair, water main and service repair, and telecom splice applications.

