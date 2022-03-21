TD Securities Cuts K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) Price Target to C$42.00

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$49.00 to C$42.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$45.00 to C$42.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$57.00 to C$42.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Laurentian Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen to C$45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$50.00 to C$47.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Acumen Capital reduced their price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$52.00 to C$44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$44.13.

Shares of TSE:KBL opened at C$31.00 on Thursday. K-Bro Linen has a one year low of C$29.69 and a one year high of C$47.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$34.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of C$332.32 million and a PE ratio of 38.13.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. K-Bro Linen’s payout ratio is currently 147.60%.

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

