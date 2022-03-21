TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Acquired by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,847 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,960 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $6,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 170.9% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,703 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,135 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. 89.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.13.

In related news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 8,698 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total transaction of $1,385,591.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEL stock opened at $133.84 on Monday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $123.31 and a fifty-two week high of $166.44. The stock has a market cap of $43.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.14%.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

