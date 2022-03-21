Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tele2 AB provides telecommunication services to residential and business customers. The Company offers mobile services, fixed broadband and telephony, data network services and content services. It operates primarily in Sweden, the Netherlands, Kazakhstan, Croatia, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Austria, Germany and internationally. Tele2 AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from SEK 115 to SEK 120 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. SEB Equities lowered shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a SEK 120 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from SEK 169 to SEK 168 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tele2 AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $103.94.

Shares of OTCMKTS TLTZY opened at $6.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Tele2 AB has a 12-month low of $6.04 and a 12-month high of $7.78.

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tele2 AB (publ) had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $793.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.80 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tele2 AB will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tele2 AB (publ) Company Profile

Tele2 AB engages in the provision of mobile communication services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden Consumer, Sweden Business, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Croatia, Germany, Internet of Things, and Other. It offers mobile telephony and handset related data services, mobile broadband, fixed broadband and telephony, fixed voice and broadband, and network connectivity.

