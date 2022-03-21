Telos Capital Management Inc. Invests $260,000 in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Telos Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 176.9% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Emfo LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SRE. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Sempra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.14.

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $156.29 on Monday. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $119.56 and a fifty-two week high of $157.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 10.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $1.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 107.06%.

In related news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total value of $369,647.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $122,652.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

