Telos Capital Management Inc. Sells 152 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Telos Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,128,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,479,000 after purchasing an additional 94,916 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 15,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,969,000 after purchasing an additional 6,854 shares during the last quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 167,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,195,000 after purchasing an additional 25,543 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 16,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $409.89 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $405.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $414.90. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $354.14 and a 52-week high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

