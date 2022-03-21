Telos Capital Management Inc. Sells 49 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Telos Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,175 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 252.2% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 5,244 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after buying an additional 3,755 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,325 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO now owns 60,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $21,896,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

HD has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $445.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.48.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $340.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $355.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $346.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $363.18. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $282.43 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.97%.

Home Depot Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.