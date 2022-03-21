Telos Capital Management Inc. Sells 6,815 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Telos Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 62.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,815 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total transaction of $136,896.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $199.50 per share, with a total value of $95,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar stock opened at $220.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $206.58 and a 200 day moving average of $203.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.93. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.67 and a 12-month high of $246.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CAT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.35.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

