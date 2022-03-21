Telsey Advisory Group Trims Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Target Price to $32.00

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $62.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 49.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Clear Secure from $54.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clear Secure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Clear Secure from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.71.

YOU stock opened at $21.35 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.17. Clear Secure has a twelve month low of $18.79 and a twelve month high of $65.70.

In other Clear Secure news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 71,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.97 per share, for a total transaction of $1,509,420.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In the last three months, insiders purchased 1,188,102 shares of company stock worth $29,152,192.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YOU. Delta Air Lines Inc. bought a new position in Clear Secure in the 4th quarter valued at $259,680,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 91.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,882,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,059,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Clear Secure by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,115,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,795,000 after purchasing an additional 208,953 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Clear Secure by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,049,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,910,000 after purchasing an additional 364,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Clear Secure by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 536,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,038,000 after buying an additional 186,866 shares during the last quarter. 54.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

