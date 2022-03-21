TEMCO Hits 24-Hour Volume of $512,291.00 (TEMCO)

TEMCO (TEMCO) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. One TEMCO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0055 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. TEMCO has a total market capitalization of $21.83 million and $512,291.00 worth of TEMCO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TEMCO has traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TEMCO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002435 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002006 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00045659 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,904.48 or 0.07069304 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,057.06 or 0.99929950 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00041121 BTC.

TEMCO Coin Profile

TEMCO’s genesis date was September 12th, 2018. TEMCO’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,973,256,413 coins. TEMCO’s official Twitter account is @TEMCOLABS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TEMCO is /r/temcolabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TEMCO’s official message board is medium.com/temcolabs . TEMCO’s official website is www.temco.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TEMCO combines innovative technologies – smart contracts, blockchain, and big data. Data is uploaded to the blockchain using smart contracts and then migrated to big data. This design enables businesses to maximize the use of valuable information. TEMCO tokens and incentive points are rewarded to users when they participate in the community. To motivate users, it gives more TEMCO tokens and incentive points to monthly top reviewers, highly rated businesses, and community-voted feedback writers. Users can spend the tokens in the TEMCO marketplace. “

TEMCO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEMCO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TEMCO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TEMCO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for TEMCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TEMCO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.