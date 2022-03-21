TERA (TERA) Price Hits $0.0010 on Exchanges

TERA (TERA) traded 15% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 21st. Over the last seven days, TERA has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. TERA has a total market cap of $867,101.84 and $100,828.00 worth of TERA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TERA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002427 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00045725 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,893.31 or 0.07019143 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,211.37 or 0.99978260 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00041155 BTC.

TERA Coin Profile

TERA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 844,711,128 coins. TERA’s official website is terafoundation.org . TERA’s official Twitter account is @terafoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TERA is actually a new re-invention of the blockchain protocol, which allowed to create a fully decentralized and high-performance blockchain platform for the development of DApps in JavaScript. In this case, the blockchain has a built-in cryptocurrency Tera, transactions on the network are free, and all DApps are stored inside the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling TERA

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TERA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TERA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TERA using one of the exchanges listed above.

