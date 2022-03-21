Teradata (NYSE:TDC) & Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) Financial Contrast

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) and Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Get Teradata alerts:

Teradata has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Golden Nugget Online Gaming has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Teradata and Golden Nugget Online Gaming’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teradata $1.92 billion 2.68 $147.00 million $1.30 37.19 Golden Nugget Online Gaming $128.24 million 4.35 $25.20 million N/A N/A

Teradata has higher revenue and earnings than Golden Nugget Online Gaming.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Teradata and Golden Nugget Online Gaming, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Teradata 1 2 7 0 2.60 Golden Nugget Online Gaming 0 2 1 0 2.33

Teradata currently has a consensus target price of $57.90, indicating a potential upside of 19.75%. Golden Nugget Online Gaming has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 250.63%. Given Golden Nugget Online Gaming’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Golden Nugget Online Gaming is more favorable than Teradata.

Profitability

This table compares Teradata and Golden Nugget Online Gaming’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teradata 7.67% 40.90% 8.44% Golden Nugget Online Gaming 62.05% -18.70% 30.42%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.5% of Teradata shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.9% of Golden Nugget Online Gaming shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Teradata shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 49.4% of Golden Nugget Online Gaming shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Teradata (Get Rating)

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company which is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. It operates through three operating segments: Americas (North America and Latin America), EMEA(Europe, Middle East and Africa) and APJ(Asia Pacific and Japan) geographic regions. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

About Golden Nugget Online Gaming (Get Rating)

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey and Michigan. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.