TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Clarus Securities

Clarus Securities restated their buy rating on shares of TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TRSSF. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of TerrAscend from C$23.00 to C$21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Atb Cap Markets reissued an outperform rating on shares of TerrAscend in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of TerrAscend in a research report on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of TerrAscend from $7.65 to $7.90 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.73.

OTCMKTS:TRSSF opened at $5.48 on Thursday. TerrAscend has a 1-year low of $4.59 and a 1-year high of $12.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.41 and a 200 day moving average of $5.95.

TerrAscend Corp. produces and sells medical cannabis products. The firm owns several businesses and brands, including The Apothecarium, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Prism, State Flower, Valhalla Confections and Arise Bioscience Inc The company was founded by Basem Hanna, Vijay Sappani and Michael Nashat on March 7, 2017 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

