The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 5.1% in the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 271,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,801,000 after purchasing an additional 13,292 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,305,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,431,000 after purchasing an additional 36,423 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 8.5% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 20.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 280,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,463,000 after purchasing an additional 48,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 15.1% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 23,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. 71.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $90.00 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.37. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $63.07 and a 1-year high of $96.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 31.61%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.78.

In other Charles Schwab news, President Richard A. Wurster sold 61,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total value of $5,811,844.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.38, for a total value of $536,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 695,585 shares of company stock worth $62,330,725 in the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Profile (Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

