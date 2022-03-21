The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX)

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Repare Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Repare Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.29.

Shares of Repare Therapeutics stock opened at $13.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $585.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.07. Repare Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.01 and a twelve month high of $35.75.

Repare Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RPTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.04. Repare Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.95% and a negative net margin of 1,406.68%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Repare Therapeutics will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Repare Therapeutics news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 997,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.10 per share, for a total transaction of $14,071,250.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 33.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 8,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

