The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.67 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) to post earnings of $3.67 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Home Depot’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.82. Home Depot reported earnings per share of $3.86 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Home Depot will report full year earnings of $16.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.75 to $16.36. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $17.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.76 to $17.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Home Depot.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. OTR Global upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.48.

HD opened at $340.74 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $346.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $363.18. Home Depot has a 52-week low of $282.43 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.97%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 262,620 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $86,207,000 after purchasing an additional 7,310 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Home Depot by 18.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,417,943 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,122,117,000 after buying an additional 521,895 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 29.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 178,283 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $58,523,000 after buying an additional 40,707 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 87,665 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,777,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 8,176 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

