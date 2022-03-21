The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Darwin Advisors LLC

Darwin Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,911 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 749 shares during the quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 384.8% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Macquarie reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.72.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $2,324,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,436 shares of company stock worth $5,917,168. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS traded down $1.86 on Monday, reaching $138.44. The stock had a trading volume of 65,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,622,549. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $144.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $128.38 and a 1 year high of $196.33. The company has a market capitalization of $252.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.17.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.