Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 31.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 766 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 24,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,962,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 13,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 244,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,972,000 after buying an additional 3,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TRI opened at $108.50 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.55. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12-month low of $86.95 and a 12-month high of $123.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Rating ) (TSE:TRI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 89.62% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.57%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.30.

About Thomson Reuters (Get Rating)

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.