Toast, Inc’s (NYSE:TOST) Lock-Up Period To End on March 21st

Toast’s (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, March 21st. Toast had issued 21,739,131 shares in its public offering on September 22nd. The total size of the offering was $869,565,240 based on an initial share price of $40.00. After the end of Toast’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TOST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Toast from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Toast from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Toast in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Toast from $70.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Toast from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.27.

NYSE:TOST opened at $19.65 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.11. Toast has a 1 year low of $15.82 and a 1 year high of $69.93.

In other Toast news, Director Paul D. Bell purchased 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.20 per share, with a total value of $252,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Aman Narang sold 101,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $3,056,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 549,171 shares of company stock valued at $16,924,372 in the last 90 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Toast during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Toast during the 3rd quarter valued at $266,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Toast during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $549,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors own 17.36% of the company’s stock.

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

