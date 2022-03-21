Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company.
TPDKY remained flat at $$5.91 on Monday. Topdanmark A/S has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $5.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.35.
Topdanmark A/S Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Topdanmark A/S (TPDKY)
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Skechers U.S.A.
- Costco, BJ’s or Walmart: Which Stock Has the Best Price?
- Goodyear Tire Stock Price Going Back in Time
- After An Overdone Selloff, It’s Time to Sign for DocuSign Shares
- Sofi Financial Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Topdanmark A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topdanmark A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.