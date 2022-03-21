Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company.

TPDKY remained flat at $$5.91 on Monday. Topdanmark A/S has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $5.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.35.

Topdanmark A/S engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Private, Small Medium Enterprise (SME), Non-Life Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Private segment sells insurance policies to individual households. The SME segment offers policies to Danish-based SMEs and agricultural businesses.

