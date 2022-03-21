TotemFi Trading Up 12.4% Over Last Week (TOTM)

TotemFi (TOTM) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. TotemFi has a total market capitalization of $599,980.69 and $14,226.00 worth of TotemFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TotemFi coin can currently be bought for about $0.0981 or 0.00000238 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, TotemFi has traded 12.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002427 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00045725 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,893.31 or 0.07019143 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,211.37 or 0.99978260 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00041155 BTC.

TotemFi Coin Profile

TotemFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,113,675 coins. TotemFi’s official Twitter account is @TotemFi

TotemFi Coin Trading

