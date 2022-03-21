Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $233.67.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Trainline from GBX 351 ($4.56) to GBX 266 ($3.46) in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on Trainline from GBX 245 ($3.19) to GBX 200 ($2.60) in a report on Friday. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Trainline in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group started coverage on Trainline in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Trainline from GBX 241 ($3.13) to GBX 235 ($3.06) in a report on Friday.

TNLIF stock remained flat at $$4.32 during midday trading on Wednesday. Trainline has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $4.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.30.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

