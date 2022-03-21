Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 45.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,909 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 61.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,931,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,733 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 122.3% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 820,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,688,000 after acquiring an additional 451,433 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 5,341.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 351,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,634,000 after acquiring an additional 344,737 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the third quarter worth $56,606,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 17.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,459,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,934,000 after purchasing an additional 220,948 shares during the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 5,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $941,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total value of $563,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,424 shares of company stock worth $2,295,970. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

TT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $174.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Trane Technologies from $242.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Vertical Research lowered Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Trane Technologies from $189.00 to $184.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $202.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.53.

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $158.72 on Monday. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $142.53 and a 1-year high of $207.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $161.46 and a 200-day moving average of $178.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $37.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.04.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This is a boost from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 45.58%.

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

