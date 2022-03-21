Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMEX)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC reduced its holdings in Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMEX – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC owned about 0.23% of Odyssey Marine Exploration worth $168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Odyssey Marine Exploration during the third quarter worth about $324,000. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its stake in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 195.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 171,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 113,564 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 273.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 28,925 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 160,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 12,095 shares during the period. 25.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ OMEX opened at $5.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.08. Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.93 and a 1 year high of $7.94.

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc is a deep-ocean exploration pioneer that provides access to critical mineral resources. The company uses innovative methods and cutting-edge technology to discover, validate and develop subsea mineral deposits in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. Its growing project portfolio includes different mineral sets in various jurisdictions around the world.

