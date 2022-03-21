Treat DAO (TREAT) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $45,484.00

Treat DAO (TREAT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One Treat DAO coin can now be bought for about $4.58 or 0.00007439 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Treat DAO has a total market cap of $4.58 million and approximately $45,484.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Treat DAO has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002435 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002006 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00045659 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,904.48 or 0.07069304 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,057.06 or 0.99929950 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00041121 BTC.

Treat DAO Coin Profile

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Buying and Selling Treat DAO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Treat DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Treat DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

