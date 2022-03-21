Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

TREC opened at $8.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $215.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.35 and a beta of 0.50. Trecora Resources has a 1 year low of $7.46 and a 1 year high of $9.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TREC. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Trecora Resources by 1,795.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Trecora Resources by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 51,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 3,698 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Trecora Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Trecora Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,266,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Trecora Resources by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 33,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. 59.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

