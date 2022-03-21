Trust Co. of Vermont Acquires 1,177 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IVW. Darwin Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 7,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 9,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,223,000. Windsor Group LTD raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 163.5% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 19,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wick Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000.

IVW stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $74.99. The company had a trading volume of 144,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,048,436. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $62.84 and a 52-week high of $85.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.91.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

