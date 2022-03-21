Trust Co. of Vermont Acquires New Shares in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 318.3% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 112,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,319,000 after purchasing an additional 85,300 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 22,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares in the last quarter. Berry Street Capital Management LLP bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,630,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,570,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $791,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 401,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,175,000 after purchasing an additional 53,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

CP stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $80.30. 163,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,115,534. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.90. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1-year low of $64.37 and a 1-year high of $83.07.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 35.84%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.80%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CP shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.50.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

