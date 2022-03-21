Trust Co. of Vermont Buys 2,694 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,176 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $5,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,803 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.5% in the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 29,551 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.4% in the third quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 19.4% in the third quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 955 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TJX traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $61.66. The stock had a trading volume of 108,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,046,323. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $73.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.87. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.92 and a 52-week high of $77.35.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.12). TJX Companies had a return on equity of 55.47% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $13.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TJX. Gordon Haskett reduced their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on TJX Companies from $98.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on TJX Companies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.43.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

