Trust Co. of Vermont Cuts Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Trust Co. of Vermont trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,852 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Darwin Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 187,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,322,000 after buying an additional 72,967 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Windsor Group LTD purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 31,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. 76.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:EEM traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,619,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,313,754. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.40. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $40.80 and a 1 year high of $56.17.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

