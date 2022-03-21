Trust Co. of Vermont Has $10.46 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,023 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,774 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Intel were worth $10,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the third quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the third quarter worth $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 200.0% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on INTC shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group set a $53.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Northland Securities raised shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.83.

In related news, Director Omar Ishrak purchased 11,025 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,337.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.45. 45,188,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,421,461. The company has a market cap of $193.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.63 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.85.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.365 dividend. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.04%.

About Intel (Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.