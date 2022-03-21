Trust Co. of Vermont Invests $187,000 in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RY. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.3% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 28,336,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,819,517,000 after buying an additional 637,460 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.8% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,127,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,408,321,000 after buying an additional 113,154 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 15.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,246,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,669,418,000 after buying an additional 1,760,139 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 75.9% in the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 8,618,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $857,379,000 after buying an additional 3,718,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 90.4% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,354,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $631,564,000 after buying an additional 3,017,982 shares during the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RY shares. lowered their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$146.00 to C$162.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.75.

NYSE:RY traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $113.14. 28,427 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,596,513. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $91.14 and a fifty-two week high of $119.41. The firm has a market cap of $160.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.92.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.13. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The business had revenue of $10.37 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be issued a $0.944 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.27%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

