Trust Co. of Vermont Invests $207,000 in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American States Water during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American States Water during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of American States Water by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of American States Water during the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American States Water by 244.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. 71.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American States Water stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $87.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,587. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.81. American States Water has a 52-week low of $72.22 and a 52-week high of $103.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29 and a beta of 0.21.

American States Water ( NYSE:AWR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. American States Water had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 18.91%. The company had revenue of $116.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American States Water will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.26%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on American States Water from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on American States Water from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

In other American States Water news, insider Bryan K. Switzer sold 708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.28, for a total value of $58,962.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

