Trust Co. of Vermont Raises Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Cummins were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Cummins by 103.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,569,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,640,000 after buying an additional 798,253 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 7,718.0% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 499,045 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 5,773.0% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 401,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,064,000 after buying an additional 394,240 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the third quarter worth $87,129,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 25.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 901,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,354,000 after purchasing an additional 185,031 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CMI shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.67.

Shares of NYSE:CMI traded up $1.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $206.75. The stock had a trading volume of 3,397,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $216.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.07. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.50 and a 52 week high of $273.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.04.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.23). Cummins had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.36 EPS. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 17.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.75%.

Cummins announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.10, for a total value of $88,193.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.99, for a total transaction of $203,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,948 shares of company stock worth $1,018,276. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

